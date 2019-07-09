An Interview with World Renowned Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival Executive Director Steven Ovitsky

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza interviews the world renowned Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival's Executive Director Steven Ovitsky about the exciting line-up of upcoming performances for this season and what audience members can expect.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.santafechambermusic.com/tnew/

Part One - The History and This Year's Upcoming Performaces

Part Two - Bring the Family! Something for Everyone, Even the Children!

Part Three - To Find Out More and Special Performances