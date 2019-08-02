KSFR

An Interview with Renowned Artist Woody Gwyn-Parts One and Two

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Curiator
  KSFR's John Shannon had the opportunity to speak with Galisteo based renowned artist Woody Gwyn who is a recipient of both the New Mexico Governors Award for Excellence in the Arts and the Artists' Award from the National Endowment of the Arts - His works are in some of the finest collections and museums around the world. He currently has a show - Next To Nature - at The LewAllen Galleries in Santa Fe's Rail Yard.  The wide ranging interview covers art, philiosophy and history of place. For more information on his current show, see link below: 
http://lewallengalleries.com/ Woody Gwyn's Website Below: http://www.woodygwyn.com/ Part One
 Part Two