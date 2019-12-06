The IndigenousWays Concert Holds No Punches, Will Tell It Like It Is for Womyn and Womon

e. nina jay has been described as, “a Black, Lesbian, Womon, Writer who uses poetry as a tool of survival to break silences around all forms of violence against gurls and womyn, with particular focus on the intersections of race, sexuality, and poverty. She takes her place as the next generation of liberators, fighting injustice with her words, throwing truths that land like bricks, and inciting an uprising against misogyny, racism, homophobia and violence against women.

The site of resistance is her own black lesbian body, as she illuminates harsh and beautiful experiences, releases the power of her voice, and encourages others to end silence and rise up in their own power and joy. She will be the featured guest as this year's IndigenousWays Concert. Don't miss it!

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.indigenousways.org/events/indigenousways-concerts-e-nina-jay