Indigenous Resilience Transforms Into Success and Poetic Justice at Virtual Santa Fe Indian Market

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Executive Director of SWAIA, Kim Peone about the success experienced at this year's virtual Santa Fe Indian Market, now placing it in the lead as a model for helping artists survive the pandemic. Once again the indigenous community shines with resilience: A moment of poetic justice as we pay homage to a population American history has not only attempted to conquer but all too often criminally neglected.

For more information on Santa Fe Indian Market, see link below:

https://market.swaia.org/