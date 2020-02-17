Inadequate Staffing of Nurses Costs in Human Lives: A Case of Profit over People

Wake Up Call Segment Host MK Mendoza speaks with Sharon Argenbright, member of the Patient Safe Staffing Coalition about the need for adequate staffing of nurses to patients which seriously results in not just higher costs to hospitals but ultimately patient's safety, wellness and ultimately their human life. Nurses are urging the legislature to pass the Patient Safe Staffing Act of 2020, HB 68 which would give the governor effective and direct means of enacting her expressed support for safe nurse staffing and provide proper support to all involved.

For more information, see link below:

https://patientsafestaffing.org/