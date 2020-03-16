Important Links and Hotline Numbers to Stay Updated on COVID-19

Isolation is the most important strategy for containing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19​. New Mexicans who detect symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). People without those symptoms do not need to be tested for COVID-19. This is allergy season, and allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat do not indicate a need for testing. While the state is gratified that COVID-19 testing is increasingly available, we need to prioritize testing for persons with symptoms of COVID-19 infection – fever, cough, or shortness of breath. New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information. The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: cv.nmhealth.org. The website reflects the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in New Mexico - 17 as of Sunday afternoon.

Important Websites with Updates on COVID-19: