The Importance Of Political Activism: An Example from Our Youth

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer gets the update from our junior high female students from the Santa Fe's Girls' School on how and what they did to become politically active for this legislative session. This year they advocated for "affirmative consent". In addition, hear a brief review from Wake Up Call's News Director Tom Trowbridge on how to find out what your legislators are up to. If you want to find out more about an issue or bill, just head to the legislature's website http://nmlegis.gov as a start.

KSFR News Director, Tom Trowbridge and junior high students from Santa Fe Girls' School weigh in on the importance of being politically active.