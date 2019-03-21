The Importance of the Memoir in the Age of #MeToo: Debra Gwartney's "I Am A Stranger Here Myself"

Author Debra Gwartney speaks with Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza about her new book, I Am A Stranger Here Myself. Part history, part memoir, I Am a Stranger Here Myself taps dimensions of human yearning: the need to belong, the snarl of family history, and embracing womanhood in the patriarchal American West. Gwartney becomes fascinated with the missionary Narcissa Prentiss Whitman, the first Caucasian woman to cross the Rocky Mountains and one of fourteen people killed at the Whitman Mission in 1847 by Cayuse Indians. Whitman's role as a white woman drawn in to "settle" the West reflects the tough-as-nails women in Gwartney's own family. Arranged in four sections as a series of interlocking explorations and ruminations, Gwartney uses Whitman as a touchstone to spin a tightly woven narrative about identity, the power of womanhood, and coming to peace with one's most cherished place.

A Call to The Power of Memoir in The Age of #Metoo: Debra Gwartney's "I Am A Stranger Here Myself"