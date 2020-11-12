Imagine: Reflections on Peace in Divided Times

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Renowned Photographer and Journalist Gary Knight about his new book "Imagine: Reflections on Peace". In the book, the non-profit organization,VII FOUNDATION (VIIF) asked more than a dozen renowned reporters and photojournalists to revisit countries with which they had become achingly familiar during times of brutal conflict to discover what the experience of "peace" feels like in the aftermath of violence. They examine the cycles of conflict and violence that have marked the histories of war-torn countries like Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Colombia, Lebanon, Northern Ireland, and Rwanda. The book is dedicated to those who are living in war while imagining peace and to those who are brave enough to build it. The book also acts as a cautionary tale for those in the midst of seemingly growing irreconcilable divisions.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Conversations_on_Peace_11092020_mixdown.mp3

https://reflectionsonpeace.org/shop/

https://theviifoundation.org