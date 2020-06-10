IFAM To Hold Online Events During Annual “Folk Art Week”

The world-renowned Santa Fe International Folk Art Market will be holding online events during its annual “Folk Art Week” to correspond with the festival’s annual July dates. IFAM’s virtual annual gala will be held on Friday, July 10th, with a special celebration of folk artists, their work, and the beautiful tradition of the Market itself.

A series of videos will be followed by an online auction of exemplary folk art from around the world. Starting on July fifth, IFAM will present online lectures, interviews and films on a diverse array of folk art topics.

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge spoke about this and other topics with IFAM Executive Director Stuart Ashman.