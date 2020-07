KSFR News continues to offer a series produced at the Institute for American Indian Arts by students who share their stories of songs they have fond recollections of.

It’s titled, “A Song To Remember.” Deborah Begel, Executive Producer of Radio IAIA, led the students in their story-telling process.

Today, it’s Matthew Stout’s tale. Matthew is a self-described “white guy” with close ties to a couple Pawnee and Cheyenne families. He’s a Studio Arts major who plans to teach art and coach track.