IAIA Radio Presents “A Song to Remember” Series

KSFR News is pleased to offer a series produced at the Institute for American Indian Arts by students who share their stories of songs they have fond recollections of.

Deborah Begel, Executive Producer of Radio IAIA, led the students in their story-telling process.

Today we hear from Hokian Win McCloud, who is from Harrah, Washington. She is Fort Peck Dakota Sioux/Yakama and an enrolled member of the Puyallup tribe. She is a Sophomore, majoring in Studio Arts and Photography. She also plans to get a Certificate in Business and Entrepreneurship.