I Think Therefore I Eat

Author Martin Cohen talks food with MK Mendoza from a philosopher's perspective as he goes back in time to look at how the greatest philosophical minds tackled the food problem. It's a comprehensive look at just how much food impacts our lives and the importance of thinking more about what and how and who eats what.

Information on Martin Cohen's book below:

