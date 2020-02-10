Human Trafficking Bills Calls for Stricter Penalties, Greater Protection for Victims

MK Mendoza speaks with Co-chair of the New Mexico Human Trafficking Taskforce and long time Advocate Lynn Sanchez along with former victim Ashley about the upcoming bill HB237 that looks at placing harsher penalties on traffickers. Currently trafficking cocaine can result in a 7 year sentence with trafficking human beings only results in a 3 year sentence. And New Mexico still ranks among the top 5 states for human trafficking. The two speak of their hopes for where the bill will land for this legislative session.

If you know of or see something suspicious, please call the following hotline and do not attempt to intervene as this can worsen the situation for victims.

http://NEW MEXICO HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE 505 GET FREE 505 438 3733 WWW.505 GETFREE.ORG