How To Recycle Your Christmas Tree

Both Santa Fe and Albuquerque have opened Christmas Tree recycling sites.

In Albuquerque, real Christmas trees can be dropped off for free at Montessa Park and Eagle Rock Convenience Centers and the Ladera Golf Course from 8 am to 5 pm through January 9th.

The Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station in Santa Fe will be accepting trees through January 23rd.

Trees can also be dropped off at Franklin Miles Park beginning January 1st through the 14th.

Remember to remove all bags, lights, and other decorations from the tree.

Artificial trees should be placed in the trash, and do not place real or artificial trees in your city recycling cart.

There is a limit of five trees per customer in Albuquerque and no commercial customers.