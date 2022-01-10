Hobbs woman faces charges after admitting to leaving her newborn baby in dumpster

18-year old Alexis Alvila is expected to be arraigned Monday, after Hobbs police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster.

Authorities say someone found the baby in the dumpster Friday and called local law enforcement.

The baby is currently in stable condition in a hospital located in Lubbock, Texas.

Police said investigators were able to utilize surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. The car then led them to Alvila, who admitted to leaving her baby in the dumpster.

Alvila is currently facing charges of suspicion of attempt to commit murder and child abuse. It was not made immediately known if she has an attorney.