Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza interviews Michael Davis, President of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance about the history of "Pride". From its roots in the Stonewall Riots and the gay rights movement to today's more recent discussions and inclusions around the transgender community. They discuss the past as well as current challenges and victories of the LGBTQ+ communities and its future goals and objectives.

The History of Pride in Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance with Michael Davis