Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with High Tech Expert and Professor Ramesh Srinivasan about the enormous influence huge multinational high tech companies like Google and their algorithms have on the information we receive and how they shape not just our national but global mindset and threaten the very core of independent thinking and democracy itself.

For more information on Ramesh Srinivasan, see link below:

http://rameshsrinivasan.org/