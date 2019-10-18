High Desert Winds Create Beautiful Music and Build Community

Artistic Director of Santa Fe High Winds Dr. Janice Gaynor joins Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza to discuss the unique educational experience they offer promising secondary-school music students by providing them the opportunity to play with a wind ensemble that adheres to professional standards.

Their performance is this weekend Sunday Oct. 2nd at 2pm at the James A. Little Theatre, with a $40 donation to KSFR, you can be promised reserved seating to "best in house" for this free event.

To find out more, see link below: http://concordiasantafe.org