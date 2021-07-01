Help for New Moms in Santa Fe: Before, During and Post-Pandemic

When the pandemic forced schools and childcare centers to close, more than five million American mothers gave up their jobs. A year later, 1.3 million of these women are still out of work.

Now, the leaders of more than 200 companies have formed the Care Economy Business Council to urge sweeping reforms in the caregiving infrastructure so that more mothers can return to work.

Here in Santa Fe, a small non-profit named Many Mothers has been supporting new mothers for more than two decades.

Resources:

Visit the Many Mothers Website here

Call Many Mothers at: (505) 983-5984

A comprehensive list of other resources for parents can be found here