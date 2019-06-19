he Interfaith Coalition for Public Education Discusses The Coalition’s Wednesday Forum

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge is joined by April Gallegos and Judy Reinhartz, of the Interfaith Coalition for Public Education to discuss the coalition’s Wednesday forum.

The Interfaith Coalition is a network of Santa Fe volunteers deeply concerned about student success in Santa Fe Public Schools. Through its numerous education projects, the coalition works to ensure students’ academic achievement and engage our community to help students attain college and career readiness.

http://icpesantafe.org/