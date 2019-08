KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge and Fashion Commentator Natasha Nargis speak with Hatmaker Jasmine Zorlu about how she transforms a hat into a piece of art.

For more information, see link below: https://www.jasminzorlu.com/

http://traffic.libsyn.com/ksfrnews/MON0_Jasmine_Zorlu_072519.mp3