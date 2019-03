A Conversation with Mental Health Expert and Political Commentator, Radio/Podcast Host Dr. Harriet Fraad on how "Capitalism Hits Home".

How does capitalism affect our personal lives? How does the economy affect life at home, relationships at work, romance and dating? A converstaion with Dr. Harriet Fraad on how Capitalism Hits Home explores what is happening in the economic realm and its impact on our individual and social psychology.

https://www.democracyatwork.info/capitalismhitshome