Harriet Fraad and The Importance of Independent Media in the Feminist Movement

Mental Health Expert, Feminist and Political Commentator Dr. Harriet Fraad from Capitalism Hits Home featured on Economic Update joins MK Mendoza during KSFR's fund drive. They discuss Gloria Steinem's involvement in the CIA, a story often not covered by mainstream media and the importance of including the class issue and broadening male roles as much as the female in the feminist movement and recognizing the monetary value and contribution made by often overlooked female work, such as caring for the vulnerable. Don't miss her regulary on Economic Update, Saturday mornings from 8:00-8:30am as well as on her radio show and on her own website listed below.

For more information see links below:

https://www.democracyatwork.info.com

https://www.harrietfraad.com/radio-show/

www.harrietfraad.com