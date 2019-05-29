The Gut Goddess Explains The Microbiome -Part One

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with one of the nation’s leading Microbiome educators Dr. Grace Liu PharmD, otherwise known as “The Gut Goddess” -about exactly what the microbiome is. In Part One, we discuss the overall nature of the microbiome and how it can affect our overall health including everything from heart disease to neurological functioning to even cancer. In Part Two, we go over common ailments and what people can do to help rebuild their gut and re-establish healthy functioning.

To find out more about Dr. Grace Liu see the link below:

https://thegutinstitute.com/mm2019