Gray Basnight’s latest novel, “The Madness Of The Q” kicks off when an ancient biblical parchment is unearthed at an archeological dig in Israel, which sets off fanatical religious turmoil across the globe. It’s being described by critics as a roller-coaster page-turner with a theme ripped from the headlines—and ripped from theological history.

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge spoke recently with Basnight about the book.