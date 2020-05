New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham along with key members of her Cabinet on Tuesday (050520) updated the public on the states' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor also is ordering workers at retail stores and restaurants to wear face coverings as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, starting with big box stores and major grocery stores Wednesday. The requirement extends to other essential businesses starting on Monday.

Here’s audio of Tuesday’s news conference: