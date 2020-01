The Republican Party of New Mexico weighed-in on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Tuesday…. the Party saying the speech was, “A dream of ambitious programs and plans to fund new projects, adding, the governor remains shortsighted on how the state will pay for any of these. She just doesn't get it.”

KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge spoke to one longtime GOP legislator for his thoughts on the 2020 New Mexico Legislative session’s kick-off messaging from the Governor: