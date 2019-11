Hear the highlights of some of New Mexico's strangest and most well-known legends, ghost stories and other strange happenings in the world of the paranormal from local and renowned expert Allan Pacheco. If you want to get to what really happened, Allan Pacheco is the man who knows the stories behind "the story".

To find out more about Allan Pachecho, see the link below:

http://www.santafeghostandhistorytours.com