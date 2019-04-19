The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum Is A Community Event

If you head to the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, your bound to do and learn about more than just the fascinating life and art of Georgia O'Keeffe. You might find yourself signing up for an evening drawing class where you learn her techniques, or while eating breakfast learn about how the mind perceives light or if you're color-blind find yourself able to see O'Keeffe's paintings just as she would have hoped. From First Friday Art Activity (free to locals with a NM ID along with admission to the museum), to geological field trips, the museum offers plenty for everyone. Tune in to hear more details.

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.okeeffemuseum.org/events/