Gender Revolution? A New Paradigm for Defining Gender

Gender Revolution? Paradigm Shift on Defining Gender

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza goes through the new terminology and definitions on gender introduced by the LGBTQ+ community with Adrien Lawyer, Community Educator and Co-Founder of the Transgender Community Coalition, an organization devoted to breaking through the stigma on the transgender experience and providing more specifics on new definitions on gender that may be clarifying and transforming the very parameters around how we define gender within not just the LGBTQ+ community but society as a whole.