Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Northern New Mexico Singer/Songwriter Free Souljah, whose name says it all. As a former journalist turned advocate, he works to help the homeless by day and works as a musician by night creating meaningful songs to change the world and bring light to the social justice and humanitarian issues of the day.

For more information, see link below:

http://www.freesouljah.com/videos.php

https://artshub.org

https://siabiquiu.com/index.html