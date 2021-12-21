Free Rides For Bus Riders In ABQ Beginning Jan. 1

By Kevin Meerschaert 1 hour ago

Starting January 1st, passengers will be able to ride ABQ Ride, ART and the Sun Van in Albuquerque for free.

 

Public transportation will be free in Albuquerque in 2022.
Credit City of Albuquerque Transit

  

 

 

 

Back in September, City Council formalized the use of a one-time, appropriation of $3 million to fund the pilot program.

Transportation officials said Zero Fares is a way to reduce traffic, assist the city’s economic development, promote a healthy lifestyle, boost ridership and have a positive environmental impact.  

ABQ Ride Interim Transit Director Stephanie Dominguez says they’re working hard to make the pilot program a success.

Christopher Ramirez is executive director and co-founder of Together for Brothers. He said the approval of Zero Fares took four years to complete and was a collaborative effort between his organization, other community partners, the Transit Advisory Board, as well as City staff and elected officials. He said he’s proud Albuquerque is moving forward towards transit equity. 

Throughout the year, ABQ RIDE will collect data on ridership numbers, security incidents, costs and feedback from passengers to help determine whether or not the program will continue beyond the end of 2022. 

 

Tags: 
public transportation
Zero Fares
Albuquerque
Together for Brothers

Related Content

Ahead of Election, Mayoral Candidates Lay Out Plans For Policing and Environment

By Oct 28, 2021
Tom Arthur / Wikimedia Commons

Next week, Santa Fe Residents will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Mayor. 

The big-ticket issues on a lot of people’s minds? Policing and climate change. 

Reporter Taylor Velazquez sat down with incumbent Alan Webber and Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson for their insights and plans if elected to the seat.

*Candidate JoAnne Vigil Coppler did not respond to multiple interview requests from KSFR.  