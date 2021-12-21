Free Rides For Bus Riders In ABQ Beginning Jan. 1

Starting January 1st, passengers will be able to ride ABQ Ride, ART and the Sun Van in Albuquerque for free.

Listen to the story.

Back in September, City Council formalized the use of a one-time, appropriation of $3 million to fund the pilot program.

Transportation officials said Zero Fares is a way to reduce traffic, assist the city’s economic development, promote a healthy lifestyle, boost ridership and have a positive environmental impact.

ABQ Ride Interim Transit Director Stephanie Dominguez says they’re working hard to make the pilot program a success.

Christopher Ramirez is executive director and co-founder of Together for Brothers. He said the approval of Zero Fares took four years to complete and was a collaborative effort between his organization, other community partners, the Transit Advisory Board, as well as City staff and elected officials. He said he’s proud Albuquerque is moving forward towards transit equity.

Throughout the year, ABQ RIDE will collect data on ridership numbers, security incidents, costs and feedback from passengers to help determine whether or not the program will continue beyond the end of 2022.