Former LANL Scientist Invents Pre-Biotic Lollipop to Alleviate Allergies

Former MD and Los Alamos National Laboratory Scientist, Dr. Cliff Han became the subject of his own scientific experiment when it came to suffering from allergies, he'd never had before after living in the state for nearly two decades. He got to work attempting to solve the problem to why they were occuring and in the process discovered an amazing breakthrough about how and what causes allergies. His answer: Allerpop-a pre-biotic lollipop that targets bacteria in the mouth, nose and upper respiratory tract to help the body make peace with the pathogens. So far, the lollipops are experiencing a 90% success rate when used properly.

To find out more, see link below:

https://knozejr.com/