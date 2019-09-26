Former DEA Chief and Author Michael S. Vigil at the Lensic Benefits Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe

Former DEA Chief of International Operations and current Author Michael S. Vigil will showcase his work at the Lensic to raise money for Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe this weekend. Mike Vigil, a native son of northern New Mexico, served more than three decades in the agency, including 18 years abroad, and spent more time than any other DEA agent in Mexico. Vigil is known as the agent who best infiltrated Mexico’s and Colombia’s violent cartels, and he was instrumental in bringing Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to justice. Vigil has detailed his work in a memoir titled “Deal,” one of five books he has written. In addition to a reading, Vigil will be interviewed by renowned Santa Fe radio host, Richard Eeds. Eeds’ show features leaders from the political, business and cultural realm, as well as listener calls, centering on news, politics, education and general topics of interest to Santa Feans. The reading and interview will be followed by a reception at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa Agave Lounge.

For more information, see link below: https://lensic.org/events/an-evening-with-an-author/