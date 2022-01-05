Former CFO of Spaceport America files whistleblower lawsuit

Zach DeGregorio, the former chief financial officer for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority has filed a whistleblower lawsuit and alleges that he was forced to resign from his position after he raised concerns about financial malfeasance.

DeGregorio also said top officials committed securities fraud by refinancing the spaceport gross receipts tax bonds under false pretenses.

He also alleges that top secret meetings were held between state officials and Virgin Galactic, Spaceport America’s most notable tenant.

Among those named in the civil complaint, numerous officials can be found. Including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes, and members of the spaceport authority board.

The officials named have not responded to questions about the allegations.