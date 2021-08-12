Forest Service Stops Controlled Burns Amid Drought. Now, Scientists Say It’s the Wrong Move

By 21 hours ago
  • U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service - Midwest Region

There's no doubt that any fire in our forests can be a cause for concern, especially during a drought. But the truth is, prescribed burns have played a major role in managing the health of forest ecosystems for a very long time. However, the very agency that prescribes these burns has decided to suddenly limit fire management in our forests– including prescribed burns.

  

And as KSFR’s Bryce Dix reports, this move is alarming many scientists, who are now saying that introducing fire into forest ecosystems is crucial now more than ever in reducing the severity of future fire seasons.

Matthew Hurteau is a forest ecologist and professor with the University of New Mexico. He’s one of 41 scientists whose name is signed at the bottom of a short, 2-page letter addressed to U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. 

Their ask? To restore fire management to forest ecosystems and allow more flexibility for the rest of the fire season.

“We’ve had a great monsoon season so far, and conditions are going to be perfect for burning this fall. And if we don’t allow [fire] managers to have that tool in their toolkit, we can expect more bad fire seasons like we are currently having.” 

Hurteau explained that intentionally burning forests when there is a significant amount of moisture in the air (so, now) is ideal to prevent fast-moving, destructive fires from sweeping through watersheds or towns.

There are other alternatives to using fire to manage forests– like mechanical thinning or mastication. 

“And those are expensive, on a per acre basis," Hurteau said. "There’s a lot of places where you can’t operate heavy equipment because the slopes are too steep and stuff like that. Really, the best tools that managers have at their disposal for dealing with this fire hazard are prescribed burning and managing natural ignitions.” 

This massive group of scientists is hoping that the Forest Service takes notice of their request and decides to revert their decision in how forest ecosystems are managed across the country.

 

***

 

Read the letter here

 

Tags: 
Fire Management
Matthew Hurteau
USFS
U.S. Forest Service
USDA
prescribed burns
letter
alarming
climate change
fire hazard
forest ecosystems
scientists
forest ecologists
National Forests
fire seasons
University of New Mexico
U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore
signed
disagree
mechanical thinning
mastication

Related Content

Rethinking Fire Management In a Warming Climate

By Jun 28, 2021
Presidio of Monterey: DLIFLC & USAG

The Southwest is in a major dry spell– So much so, that states like Arizona are closing national forests to prevent wildfires that may pop up over the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Now, with temperatures soaring and firefighter resources running thin, one scientist wants us to rethink the role fire management plays in our forests.

Fighting Climate Change With Pollinators

By Jun 8, 2021
Bryce Dix | KSFR

As the climate in the Southwest warms, conservationists are scrambling to find new ways to attract crucial pollinators to drought-stricken urban areas. But, one conservation group has decided to fight the changing climate in New Mexico by giving out kits of free plants.  KSFR's Bryce Dix reports. 

Here's How & Why Santa Fe Is Doing Exceptionally Well With Water Usage

By Aug 6, 2021
@World Bank Photo Collection via Flickr | CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license


Some good news! The number of water users in Santa Fe has increased but usage has surprisingly declined, according to the city’s top water official. KSFR’s Dennis Carroll talks with director Jesse Roach about how and why that happens in the middle of an unprecedented drought.