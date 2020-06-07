Forest Fenn’s Foray For Fortune Finally Over: Treasure Found

Media reports Sunday (June 7, 2020) indicate that according to a blog post by Forrest Fenn himself, his infamous treasure has been found.

Fenn did not provide details of the treasure’s discovery, but told the New Mexican it’s a man from the east who doesn’t want his name publicized. Fenn hid the treasure chest—purported to contain valuables worth as much as two million dollars—in the Rocky Mountains in 2010. The only clue provided was this poem:

As I have gone alone in there And with my treasures bold, I can keep my secret where, And hint of riches new and old. Begin it where warm waters halt And take it in the canyon down, Not far, but too far to walk. Put in below the home of Brown. From there it’s no place for the meek, The end is ever drawing nigh; There’ll be no paddle up your creek, Just heavy loads and water high. If you’ve been wise and found the blaze, Look quickly down, your quest to cease, But tarry scant with marvel gaze, Just take the chest and go in peace. So why is it that I must go And leave my trove for all to seek? The answers I already know, I’ve done it tired, and now I’m weak. So hear me all and listen good, Your effort will be worth the cold. If you are brave and in the wood I give you title to the gold.