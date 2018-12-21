Food Depot Talks Hunger During The Holidays

New Mexico leads the nation in child hunger. MK Mendoza speaks with the executive director of Santa Fe's Food Depot to get to the bottom of understanding what's at root at that astounding statistic and what you can do to help turn that around. The face of hunger also consists of seniors and the working poor. They discuss the economics of just how close hunger can lie even within a 2 income household income with children. And they look at the impact of a 22% increase in household expense a food tax will add to poor families. She talks alternatives that can bring income in at a far more effective rate that doesn't throw more into poverty as well as the annual Souper Bowl contest coming up soon!

For more information see link below:

http://thefooddepot.org