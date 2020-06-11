The Santa Fe business community is slowly coming back to life as businesses reopen under state-mandated restrictions and guidelines designed to limit the spread of the novel corona virus. Has it been a smooth ride or have there been major bumps along the long road back to normal? To find out, KSFR’S Dennis Carroll reached out to three owners of local retail outlets recently given the green light to open.
Following COVID-19 Mandatory Shutdowns Santa Fe Is Back To Business
By Tom Trowbridge • 46 minutes ago