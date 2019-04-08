First Female Filmmaker Introduced Narrative Film to Film Industry and Update from Santa Fe NOW

MK Mendoza is joined by Santa Fe NOW Executive Director Janet Williams and SFNOW Film Committee Chair, Dana Middleton to provide a legislative update on the good, bad and work left to do for Santa Fe NOW, from bills dealing with abortion, to contraception to domestic violence. Since their founding in 1966, NOW’s purpose is to take action through intersectional grassroots activism to promote feminist ideals, lead societal change, eliminate discrimination, and achieve and protect the equal rights of all women and girls in all aspects of social, political, and economic life. They also talk about their upcoming film series established to help incorporate the younger generation as well as educate the community on the many issues still facing women. In partnership with Jason Silverman from The Screen, they are bringing a variety of fascinating films to the Santa Fe community; From the story of the first female film director, responsible for introducing the first ever "narrative film" into the film industry, Alice Guy-Blache featured in "Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache", to "Ask Dr. Ruth", to "Feminists: What Were They Thinking?".

Don't miss their feature event "Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache", narrated by Jodie Foster and followed by a discussion with the film's director, Pamela B. Green. Wednesday's April 10, 2019 Showtime is at 7pm at the Screen.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.nowsantafe.org/