KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge speaks with Marc Black from Arthur Black Chimney & Dryer Exhaust who will be leading a discussion next week on the economic impact of wildfires on local businesses in Northern New Mexico. Local businesses will discuss their experiences during past wildfires, how they recovered, and how they do business differently today.

For more information on the discussion, see link below:

https://arthurblackchimney.com/wildfire-mitigation-clearinghouse/