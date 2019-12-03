Fentanyl Inc. Exposes Deadly Drugs Transforming Recreational Drug Use Into Game of Russian Roulette

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer speaks with Author and Investigative Journalist Ben Westhoff about his new book "Fentanyl Inc. How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic". His investigation exposes an entirely new class of drugs that are being laced into the majority of recreational drugs transforming them into deadly substances that can kill from one dose. These drugs are synthetic, hijacked from scientific formulations used originally for legitimate purposes and primarily being produced and supplied by China to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the U.S. and Canada. They are drugs that are introducing us to what's being called the third and deadliest wave of the opioid crisis. Tune in to hear the depth of his investigation as well as the exceptionally courageous action it took to acquire his information.

To find out more about Ben Westhoff, see link below:

https://www.benwesthoff.com/