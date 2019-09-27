FBI, Santa Fe Police Investigate City’s Second Bank Robbery This Week

Sept. 27, 2019 -- A news release from the FBI says at approximately 2:22 p.m. Thursday, a Hispanic male with short hair and wearing a blue jacket (see accompanying photos) robbed Wells Fargo, located at 545 W. Cordova Road. The FBI and SFPD are investigating whether this individual could be connected to the Sept. 24, 2019, robbery of another bank in Santa Fe. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov. Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.