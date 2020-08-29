Famed Radio Host Bobbi Conner's New Book Brings No Batteries, No Plugs, Pure Fun with Unplugged Play

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with renowned Journalist and Award-winning Public Radio Host Bobbi Conner about her latest book - a parent-friendly encyclopedia, UNPLUGGED PLAY ("A wonderful guide," says Daniel Goleman) offers hundreds and hundreds of battery-free, screen-free, chirp-and-beep-free games and fun variations that stretch the imagination, spark creativity, building strong bodies, and forge deep friendships...and keep kids busy at the table while mom or dad makes dinner.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Playtime_Books_FINAL_TWO_08242020.mp3

For more information, see the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/Unplugged-Play-Batteries-Plugs-Pure/dp/0761143904