Famed Radio Host Bobbi Conner's Books Bring No Batteries, No Plugs, Pure Fun with Unplugged Play

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with renowned Journalist and Award-winning Public Radio Host Bobbi Conner about her latest set of books - an updated three volume continuation of her previous parent-friendly encyclopedia, UNPLUGGED PLAY - but this time, the books have been created for all ages, one for each group of young people including Toddlers, Preschool and Grade School!

You can now unplug your preschooler with more than 200 screen-free games and activities!

“Just plain fun!... Will help parents give their children the kind of childhood that more and more children are missing.”––Mary Piper, PhD., author of Reviving Ophelia Saving the Selves of Adolescent Girls



From Animal Doctor to Lunch Bag Puppet, Letter Hunt to Life-Size Me, there are more than 200 screen-free games and activities to help kids enjoy the wholesome, old-fashioned experience of playing creatively and freely...without technology. There are outdoor games and indoor games, games to play solo and games to play with others, arts and crafts, songs and rhymes, playdates and party favorites––even instant activities to do at the kitchen table while dinner’s cooking. All games are preschooler-tested and approved.

A note to parents: Play matters! Technology has its place, but these unplugged games are designed to stretch the imagination, spark creativity, build strong bodies, and forge deeper connections with family and friends.

For more information, see the links below:

For Toddlers:

https://www.target.com/p/unplugged-play-toddler-by-bobbi-conner-paperback/-/A-80583293

For Preschoolers:

https://www.target.com/p/unplugged-play-preschool-by-bobbi-conner-paperback/-/A-80404182

For Grade School:

https://www.target.com/p/unplugged-play-grade-school-by-bobbi-conner-paperback/-/A-80111588