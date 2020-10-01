Fact Checking in the Election 2020 Season

Is anyone tracking fact and fiction during Election 2020? Are some political statements so outrageously false that they set off alarm bells? Who fact-checks presidential debates? KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper interviews Angie Holan, the editor-in-chief of Politifact at the Poynter Institute of Media Studies, to find out the anwers to these questions and more. Politifact holds candidates, pundits and social media accountable for what they say. Click on this link for more information. http://www.politifact.com

