Wake Up Call News Director Tom Trowbridge speaks with Elena Kayak, Sustainability Program Specialist for the Santa Fe Public Schools about the “Every Kid in a Park” Passes which provide every fourth grade student in the district free access to hundreds of national forests, parks and waters for them and their families. It is a federal initiative to build the next generation of environmental stewards by giving children a chance to explore, learn and play in America’s great outdoors.
“Every Kid in a Park” Passes for Santa Fe Public School Fourth Graders
By Tom Trowbridge • 17 minutes ago