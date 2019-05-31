KSFR

“Every Kid in a Park” Passes for Santa Fe Public School Fourth Graders

By Tom Trowbridge 17 minutes ago

Credit dharam01.blogspot.com

Wake Up Call News Director Tom Trowbridge speaks with Elena Kayak, Sustainability Program Specialist for the Santa Fe Public Schools about the “Every Kid in a Park” Passes which provide every fourth grade student in the district free access to hundreds of national forests, parks and waters for them and their families. It is a federal initiative to build the next generation of environmental stewards by giving children a chance to explore, learn and play in America’s great outdoors.