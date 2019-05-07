Eric Maddox Creates Interglobal Dialogue

Eric Maddox Creates New Media Interglobal Dialogue
NM resident, St. John's Alum, and former SFCC student, Eric Maddox spent the better part of the past 7 years packing around the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, setting up various independent media projects, and more recently founded a media nonprofit in Amsterdam, called Open Roads Media
. Now headquartered out of Spain, he also hosts his podcast Latitude Adjustment
which highlights underrepresented communities, places and issues around the world focusing on grass roots efforts to promote freedom, justice and peace. For more information, see link below: https://www.latitudeadjustmentpod.com/