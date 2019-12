Wake Up Call Segment Producer/Host MK Mendoza speaks with renowned Flamenco Dancer Estefania Ramirez from Entre Flamenco to talk about the fine and subtle art of Flamenco Dance as well as their upcoming holiday performances presenting some of the world's best Flamenco performers and musicians.

Don't miss it! To see more, see link below:

https://www.entreflamenco.com/entreflamenco-co